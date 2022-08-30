Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that the grand old party, Congress is losing ground because it failed to reconcile local and national objectives. He took a jibe at the opposition and said that senior leaders who are associated with Congress for more than 40 years are also leaving the party, according to the news agency ANI.

Nadda asked, "Despite being the nation's oldest political party why did Congress continue to shrink? Why it is getting weaker? The reason is lack of integration between local and national aspirations."

"Political leaders who have been associated with the Congress party for more than 40 years are also leaving it because they have realized that it is only a family party. It is no longer a national or state level political party," he said while addressing the party workers at ITA Center in Assam's Guwahati.

Nadda also stated that BJP has broken the records of victory in all the elections that were held after Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma formed the government in Assam. He congratulated the party members of Assam and CM Sarma for the achievement.

He further informed that five BJP offices have been established in Assam while 18 more are being constructed, adding that every Assam district will have a BJP office.

"We (BJP) are making great progress in Assam. We have never imagined that we would be able to form a government in the northeast. We are not only forming the government here but also prioritizing the development of the state," he added.

He then lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Look East" program and said that the infrastructure in the northeast region has got a significant boost under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"Our PM's policy is 'Look East'. He visited the northeast region multiple times during his tenure, unlike previous governments. Here, the infrastructure has got a major boost under PM Modi-led NDA government," he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has recently resigned from the primary membership of the party. GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram, too, have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad".

Azad criticized the "coterie" that runs the Congress party, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. He blamed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing the 'consultative mechanism' of the party that earlier existed.

He said that all senior and experienced party leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. Azad also stated that the important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi, or rather worse, his security guards and PAs.

(With ANI inputs)