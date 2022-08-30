‘Congress is shrinking because….’: JP Nadda2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:48 AM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda said that the senior leaders who are associated with Congress for more than 40 years are also leaving the party.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that the grand old party, Congress is losing ground because it failed to reconcile local and national objectives. He took a jibe at the opposition and said that senior leaders who are associated with Congress for more than 40 years are also leaving the party, according to the news agency ANI.