Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused IndiGo airlines of violating the Model Code of Conduct during flights last week. The senior politician said the carrier had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "something routine" before segueing into an appeal for passengers to cast their vote. Five states are headed for elections this month with results being declared on December 3.

“Last week, I took flights to Aizawl and back to Delhi on Indigo. Both ways there was an announcement by the cabin crew that hailed the Prime Minister 'Shri Narendra Modiji' for something routine and inconsequential. One of these announcements immediately segued into a vote appeal asking passengers to vote during upcoming state elections," Ramesh recounted.

Mizoram is slated to hold Assembly elections on November 7 with votes being counted on December 3.

The former Union Minister said there was “no mention of Election Commission in this announcement", contending that this was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He also lashed out at the PM for “going to these lengths to stay in the public eye" and dubbed the airline ‘spineless’.

“Never before has any Prime Minister gone to these lengths to stay in the public eye to shore up his own flailing image, especially in the run-up to crucial elections. Clearly, there is no limit to the man's insecurities, the Civil Aviation Minister's sycophancy and the spinelessness of the airline concerned," his Twitter post continued.

Ramesh said that other airlines did not appear to be following a similar pattern.

“Good to see that some corporates are still resisting pressure from the Modi govt and are following fair practices," he jibed.