Congress' Jairam Ramesh accuses IndiGo of violating poll code, says ‘some corporates…’
Congress leader accuses IndiGo airlines of violating Model Code of Conduct during flights by hailing PM Modi and making a vote appeal.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused IndiGo airlines of violating the Model Code of Conduct during flights last week. The senior politician said the carrier had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "something routine" before segueing into an appeal for passengers to cast their vote. Five states are headed for elections this month with results being declared on December 3.
Mizoram is slated to hold Assembly elections on November 7 with votes being counted on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has been in place since the announcement of polls on October 9.
The guidelines set out by the Election Commission forbid the existing government from advertising the achievements of the party at the cost of public exchequer in the print and electronic media. The misuse of official mass media during the period of election is also prohibited.
