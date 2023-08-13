In a fresh attack on PM Modi over his Parliament speech during the recently-concluded monsoon session, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that the Prime Minister always speaks a tsunami of lies.

The Congress leader also share an excerpt from an article that he claimed was written by Ashis Nandy, one of India's leading scholars trained as a clinical psychologist. In the article, Nandy called Modi a “classic, and clinical case of a fascist". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jairam Ramesh said, “Everytime the PM speaks it is a torrent of abuse, a tsunami of lies. His recent speech in Parliament made me recall what Ashis Nandy, one of India's leading scholars trained as a clinical psychologist, wrote in early 2002 in the Seminar magazine. This is the crucial excerpt."

“More than a decade ago, when Narendra Modi was a nobody, a small-time RSS pracharak trying to make it as a small-time BJP functionary, I had the privilege of interviewing him along with Achyut Yagnik, whom Modi could not fortunately recognize. It was a long, rambling interview, but it left me in no doubt that here was a classic, clinical case of a fascist. I never use the term ‘fascist’ as a term of abuse; to me, it is a diagnostic category comprising not only one’s ideological posture but also the personality traits and motivational patterns contextualizing the ideology," the article read.

The Congress leader's remarks came after PM Modi slammed the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and called it a "ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance.

He also recounted the dramatic events in Parliament, claiming that the Opposition abandoned their own motion midway, unable to face the prospect of a vote.

"The truth is that the opposition got scared of voting on a no-confidence motion. Had there been voting, the 'ghamandiya' alliance would have been exposed," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The no-confidence motion, spearheaded by the opposition, was tabled on July 26. Throughout the ensuing three-day debate, tensions flared between the ruling and Opposition factions, particularly around issues like the Manipur violence.