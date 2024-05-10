Congress' Kantilal Bhuria vows ‘ ₹2 lakh to men with two wives’, BJP says ‘pervert variant of jitni aabadi utna haq’
Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria promises ₹2 lakh for those with two wives, sparking controversy. BJP criticizes the statement, calling it objectionable and demanding action from the Election Commission.
Kantilal Bhuria, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam constituency sparked a political row over his “two wives" remark. “Those who have two wives will get ₹2 lakh if the grand old party comes to power," he said while addressing an election rally in Ratlam on Thursday.