Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria promises ₹ 2 lakh for those with two wives, sparking controversy. BJP criticizes the statement, calling it objectionable and demanding action from the Election Commission.

Kantilal Bhuria, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam constituency sparked a political row over his “two wives" remark. “Those who have two wives will get ₹2 lakh if the grand old party comes to power," he said while addressing an election rally in Ratlam on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also mentioned the Congress' ‘Mahalaxmi Scheme’ announced in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, saying every poor household will get ₹1 lakh annually.

The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household. If the oldest woman of the family is absent, then the amount will be transferred to the oldest member of the family, according to the Congress manifesto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘An objectionable comment’ State BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja slammed the Congress party over Bhuria's “two wives" statement, asking the Election Commission of India to take action into the matter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader wrote, “What an objectionable comment…"

“…made by Congress's Ratlam candidate Kantilal Bhuria about the head of the country, who represents 140 crore people of the country...Such is the cheap thinking of Congress...Election Commission should take cognizance and take action," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also criticised Bhuria, stating that the Congress aimed to offer incentives to individuals whose personal law permits multiple marriages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Kantilal Bhuria of Congress discloses the perverted variant of "jitni aabadi utna haq" scheme/guarantee of Congress It's not about women samman but treating women like an object......Disgusting," he posted on the microblogging site.

"Congress says, If you practice multiple marriages - you can get Rs1 lakh per wife .. if you have two wives - ₹2 lakhs .. so on .. 4 wives then you can calculate...Kantilal Bhurai wants to give a guarantee to those whose personal law encourages multiple marriages and wants to incentivise more population of its vote bank," he added.

Kantilal Bhuria, contesting on the Congress ticket, will fight against BJP's Anita Chauhan, who is the wife of MP forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan. The Ratlam constituency is scheduled for polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are underway in four phases. The first phase of voting ended on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26 and the third phase on May 7. The final phase for the state is scheduled for May 13, which includes eight constituencies: Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Khargone, and Khandwa.

