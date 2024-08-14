Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi set to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi set to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana(PTI)

Senior politician Abhishek Manu Singhvi is set to contest the Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana. The Congress leader had exited the Upper House of Parliament earlier this year after failing to win the polls from Himachal Pradesh.

Congress President Malliarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Council of States from Telangana,” read an official communique from the party on Wednesday afternoon.

Singhvi had lost the Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh earlier this year after securing the same number of votes as his rival. Six Congress rebels and three Independents had voted in favour of the BJP. Harsh Mahajan eventually won the February 27 polls through draw of lots.

Also Read |

The Rajya Sabha bypolls are being held for 12 seats which include the two seats -- one in Telangana with K Keshava Rao resigning recently from the House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress and the other in Odisha after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party. She later joined the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 05:57 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews

