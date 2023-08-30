Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension revoked after he expresses ‘regret’ over certain remarks

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension revoked after he expresses ‘regret’ over certain remarks

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Lok Sabha Privileges Committee revokes suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remarks in the House.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension was revoked on Wednesday following a unanimous decision adopted by the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha. The Congress leader had been suspended from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on 11 August.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had been suspended as member of Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour during the monsoon session of the parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.

He was alleged to have indulged in disruptive behaviour when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union cabinet were addressing the House during the Monsoon Session earlier this month.

The resolution to revoke suspension was adopted after Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House.

Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him, reported PTI.

"The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible," a committee member told PTI.

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At the meeting of the Committee on 18 August, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

However, as a process of natural justice, the Committee had asked Chowdhury to appear before it on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 04:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.