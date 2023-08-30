Lok Sabha Privileges Committee revokes suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remarks in the House.

Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension was revoked on Wednesday following a unanimous decision adopted by the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha. The Congress leader had been suspended from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on 11 August.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had been suspended as member of Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour during the monsoon session of the parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.

He was alleged to have indulged in disruptive behaviour when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union cabinet were addressing the House during the Monsoon Session earlier this month.

The resolution to revoke suspension was adopted after Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House.

Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him, reported PTI.

"The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible," a committee member told PTI.

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At the meeting of the Committee on 18 August, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

However, as a process of natural justice, the Committee had asked Chowdhury to appear before it on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)