Telangana: Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away due to cardiac arrest

Former Congress president of united Andhra Pradesh Dharmapuri Srinivas. (Photo: D Srinivas/Facebook)
Former Congress president of united Andhra Pradesh Dharmapuri Srinivas. (Photo: D Srinivas/Facebook)

Former Congress president of united Andhra Pradesh and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away at 3 am today due to a heart attack.

Srinivas political career

Born on September 27, 1948, in Nizamabad district, Dharmapuri Srinivas completed his education at Nizam College before starting a political career with the Congress party.

His electoral journey began in 1989 when he contested and won from Nizamabad Urban constituency, marking his debut as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He continued to serve as an MLA in subsequent terms in 1999 and 2004.

In 1998, Srinivas was appointed as the President of the united Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), demonstrating his leadership within the party at the state level.

Dharmapuri Srinivas served as a minister during the Congress party's tenure in power in united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2014. Following the state's division in 2014, he joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2015. Later, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He is survived by his two sons. His second son, Dharmapuri Arvind, is currently the MP of Nizamabad. His elder son, Sanjay, has previously served as the Mayor of Nizamabad.

Telangana Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, offered his condolences on the passing of Srinivas. He reflected on Srinivas' contributions as a Minister and PCC Chief, recalling their longstanding association within the party. Prabhakar extended sympathies to the family and prayed for strength during this challenging period.

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare, Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, also expressed deep condolences on Srinivas's demise and offered prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

(With inputs from ANI)

