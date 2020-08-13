Panaji: Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and Ashok Chakra printed on it.

The former chief minister took to Twitter to protest the masks with the colours and pattern of the national flag which are being sold ahead of August 15.

"Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States and Ban use of Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag," he tweeted.

Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States & Ban use of the Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. 🇮🇳 @INCGoa @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/x0gPToGT0P — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) August 12, 2020

He has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to accept recommendations of the Congress Party and waive 50 per cent electricity consumption charges in the state, amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Perfunctory action of announcing 50 per cent waiver in fixed charges of power tariff bills for two months will not give any relief to the people who are under financial burden in Covid pandemic. I demand Chief Minister must accept recommendations of the Congress Party and waive 50 per cent consumption charges, said Kamat in a media statement.

"I congratulate all the workers of the Congress Party who relentlessly agitated all across Goa and also ran a digital campaign "Speak Up for Goa" to raise the voice of Common man on high power tariff bills. I hope the government will not compel us to agitate again," he said.

