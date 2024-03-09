Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress leader, former union minister Suresh Pachouri likely to join BJP in Bhopal ahead of Lok Sabha polls
BackBack

Congress leader, former union minister Suresh Pachouri likely to join BJP in Bhopal ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Livemint

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri likely to join BJP today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri likely to join BJP today in BhopalPremium
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri likely to join BJP today in Bhopal

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri is likely to join BJP today in Bhopal. The move will be a huge jolt to Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The development comes a few days after there were speculations around Congress veteran Kamal Nath joining BJP. Later, clearing the air, Congress leadership in the state confirmed that these were just rumours, and that he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person...

A few days later, Nath hinted that he was ready to retire from politics if the party wanted that.

He told the party workers at Chhindwara that "If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice,"

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 09 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App