Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri is likely to join BJP today in Bhopal. The move will be a huge jolt to Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes a few days after there were speculations around Congress veteran Kamal Nath joining BJP. Later, clearing the air, Congress leadership in the state confirmed that these were just rumours, and that he is a Congress person and will continue to be a Congress person...

A few days later, Nath hinted that he was ready to retire from politics if the party wanted that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He told the party workers at Chhindwara that "If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice,"

