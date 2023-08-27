Taking a jibe at Amit Shah over his red diary statement, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned that if the Union Minister really has the ‘red diary’ then why doesn't he reveal the corruption details.

Sibal told news agency ANI, "Does he have the red diary. Amit Shahji, can you tell me if you have the red diary. If you have the red diary, why don't you tell the people of the country what are those corruption details?" “You don't have the red diary, you don't produce the red diary and yet you make allegations without knowing anything."

Shah on Saturday has called for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation amid the 'red diary' controversy. Shah suggests the diary holds incriminating evidence of corruption by the Congress government in Rajasthan, implying Gehlot's reluctance indicates concern over its contents.

Amit Shah said, "Nowadays, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is very scared of red diary. But why is he scared? Inside the red diary, there are black deeds hidden. The red diary consists of details of the corruption worth crores."

While addressing a public meeting in Gangapur City, Amit Shah said, "BJP govt raised budget for farmers by six times and formed cooperative ministry, Congress did nothing for farmers."

What is the Red Diary?

Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, recently dismissed from the Cabinet for criticizing his government, has unveiled excerpts from a 'Red Diary' he possesses. The diary allegedly reveals Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's involvement in illicit financial activities and the state Congress's corrupt behaviors. Gudha presented three pages from the diary as proof and promised more revelations in the future.

After Gudha's revelation of the Red Diary, the Bharatiya Janata Party termed it a "Bofors moment" for the state government.

"The 'red diary' is revealing the doings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son...This is Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"In 2G (scam), there was a report of the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) and an observation of the court. During Bofors, (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi's minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh levelled the same allegations. Today Rajendra Gudha levelled allegations against its own government led by Ashok Gehlot. So I can say that this is going to be a Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government," he added.