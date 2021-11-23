OPEN APP
Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in Delhi
Congress leader Kirti Azad on Tuesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the national capital on Tuesday.

A member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning squad, Azad was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in December 2015. He joined the Congress in 2018.

Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

