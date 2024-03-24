Congress leader Naveen Jindal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections: ‘I thank Manmohan Singh and…’
Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal has joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power thanked the party leadership and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his resignation note. Visuals shared online indicate that he joined the BJP in Delhi soon after explaining to social media users that he was no longer part of Congress.