Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana following the party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. While Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the southern state. The swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy took place at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Reddy becomes the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014. Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live During the swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old CM Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar were also present. Revanth Reddy swearing-in today: 10 things to know about new Telangana CM Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as Telangana CM and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state. In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens."

Reddy is an MP in the Lok Sabha from INC, representing Malkajgiri Constituency. Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45%.

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06% before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections. He left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017.

Telangana: Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony

In June 2021, he was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.

