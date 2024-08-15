Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questions TMC administration’s ‘cover-up’ attempt in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the recent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Written By Gulam Jeelani (with inputs from ANI)
Updated15 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Cong leader Supriya Shrinate questions TMC administration's ‘cover-up’ attempt in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Cong leader Supriya Shrinate questions TMC administration’s ‘cover-up’ attempt in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case(ANI Pic Service)

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal over the recent rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Shrinate questioned why the local administration allegedly attempted to cover up the crime.

"The incident was extremely unfortunate. What happened to the woman doctor raises a critical question: Where is the safety for women, who constitute half the population? What is happening to women in this country? Shrinate, the chairperson of social media and digital platforms in Congress' communication department, told news agency ANI.

"Why did the local administration try to cover up the crime? The violence we saw yesterday is unacceptable and it is not the answer to anything," she said.

The Congress and the TMC are part of opposition INDIA bloc.

Shrinate's remarks come a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – under fire from the BJP - hit back at the Congress party, shortly after Rahul Gandhi's acerbic comment about the handling of the case by the "local administration".

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Bengal gov CV Ananda Bose arrives on site

"I want to ask Congress... how many incidents have taken place in your states... what action do you take? And under CPIM rule there were a plethora of heinous crimes (and) the then government was silent. Since there was no social media then... people were not so aware," Banerjee said.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged she was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests by doctors and medical communities.

Rahul Gandhi broke silence on therape and murder of a woman doctorat Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday saying that the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

On Thursday, Congress General Secretary Deepa Dasmunshi also condemned the incident, noting that such cases have become distressingly frequent under Mamata Banerjee's government.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Eyewitnesses recount RG Kar rampage horror

"It is true that what happened at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is very sad. This is not the first such incident in Bengal since Mamata Banerjee came to power. From Park Street to numerous other cases, this is deeply shocking. The presence of 150 grams of semen indicates a gang rape, not just a case involving one or two men. The (state) government is silent, but it should be open to the public," she said.

Deepa Dasmunshi criticised the response of Mamata Banerjee, who has suggested a CBI investigation. She demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and strict punishment be enforced. "Mamata ji needs to understand that our criticism is not personal but directed at her administration and governance. Our concerns are issue-based, not against her personally," she said.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Mob storm RG Kar, vandalise property; cops use tear gas

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus, vandalising protest sites and attacking vehicles and public property, which led security officials to disperse the crowd.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsCongress leader Supriya Shrinate questions TMC administration’s ‘cover-up’ attempt in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue