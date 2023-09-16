Congress leaders see ‘CWC meeting in Telangana’ as an opportunity for upcoming elections2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi says Congress is ready to bring development and dignity to Telangana and the nation. CWC meeting in Hyderabad.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the CWC panel stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of poll-bound Telangana and the nation. The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee will take place in Hyderabad today, Saturday, September 16.