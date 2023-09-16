comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress leaders see ‘CWC meeting in Telangana’ as an opportunity for upcoming elections
Back

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the CWC panel stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of poll-bound Telangana and the nation. The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee will take place in Hyderabad today, Saturday, September 16. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared the message of Sonia Gandhi ahead of the meeting. In her message, Sonia said that her party has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

“We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise. Congress has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Now it’s time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity…," Kharge wrote on X. 

Congress leader Ambika Soni appreciated the decision of the CWC meeting taken by the top brass. 

“I think it is a good decision to hold the CWC meeting here (in Hyderabad) as assembly elections are scheduled to be held here (Telangana) soon," Soni told media persons. 

On the other hand, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the grand old party has a major role in India's politics and the CWC meeting is an opportunity to deliberate over the present political situation of the country. 

“Congress being the principal party in the opposition has a major role to play in India's politics, and this is an opportunity for us to discuss, deliberate over the next two days the present political situation in the country," Sharma said. 

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “This will be the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC (Congress Working Committee) under party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting, which is being organized in Hyderabad, signifies the importance of Telangana for us."

Kharge informed that senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting today. 

The CWC will meet at 2:30 pm on Saturday and deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, there will be a meeting of the extended CWC to which all state party chiefs and CLP leaders, besides Parliamentary Party office-bearers, Central Election Committee members have been invited to strategize for the upcoming elections. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had on August 20 reconstituted the CWC, retaining the old guard and giving space to the young in the 84-member body.

The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Gaurav Gogoi who are among the regular members.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App