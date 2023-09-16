Sonia Gandhi says Congress is ready to bring development and dignity to Telangana and the nation. CWC meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the CWC panel stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of poll-bound Telangana and the nation. The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee will take place in Hyderabad today, Saturday, September 16.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared the message of Sonia Gandhi ahead of the meeting. In her message, Sonia said that her party has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

"We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise. Congress has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Now it's time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity…," Kharge wrote on X.

Congress leader Ambika Soni appreciated the decision of the CWC meeting taken by the top brass.

“I think it is a good decision to hold the CWC meeting here (in Hyderabad) as assembly elections are scheduled to be held here (Telangana) soon," Soni told media persons.

On the other hand, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the grand old party has a major role in India's politics and the CWC meeting is an opportunity to deliberate over the present political situation of the country.

“Congress being the principal party in the opposition has a major role to play in India's politics, and this is an opportunity for us to discuss, deliberate over the next two days the present political situation in the country," Sharma said.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “This will be the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC (Congress Working Committee) under party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting, which is being organized in Hyderabad, signifies the importance of Telangana for us."

Kharge informed that senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting today.

The CWC will meet at 2:30 pm on Saturday and deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, there will be a meeting of the extended CWC to which all state party chiefs and CLP leaders, besides Parliamentary Party office-bearers, Central Election Committee members have been invited to strategize for the upcoming elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had on August 20 reconstituted the CWC, retaining the old guard and giving space to the young in the 84-member body.

The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Gaurav Gogoi who are among the regular members.

(With inputs from agencies)