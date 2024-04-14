Political activist Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP MP against Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. The Congress released a fresh list of candidates on Sunday, naming 10 candidates from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

