Congress Lok Sabha candidate list: Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi
Congress Lok Sabha candidate list: Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi

Livemint

Kanhaiya Kumar to challenge BJP's Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi. Congress unveils new list of 10 candidates in Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi (PTI)

Political activist Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP MP against Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. The Congress released a fresh list of candidates on Sunday, naming 10 candidates from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 08:54 PM IST
