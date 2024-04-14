Congress Lok Sabha candidate list: Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi
Political activist Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP MP against Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. The Congress released a fresh list of candidates on Sunday, naming 10 candidates from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.