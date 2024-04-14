Kanhaiya Kumar to challenge BJP's Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi. Congress unveils new list of 10 candidates in Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
Political activist Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP MP against Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. The Congress released a fresh list of candidates on Sunday, naming 10 candidates from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies)
