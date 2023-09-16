Whenever the Congress questions the government on basic issues such as inflation and unemployment, the government gives new slogans, alleges Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his opening address at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad on 16 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Whenever opposition parties raise these basic issues, instead of giving answers, the government adopts new tactics and gives new slogans. Slogans like ‘Self-reliant India’, ‘5 trillion economies’, ‘New India 2022’ and ‘Amritkaal’ were given," Hindustan Times quoted Kharge as saying.

Kharge also asked his party leaders to explain to the people that such slogans would not bring progress to the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Nowadays the government is selling the dream of ‘3rd largest economy’. The country will not progress through slogans. We have to explain to the public that these are slogans to hide failures. The government thinks that it will hide failures like Himalaya by spending crores of rupees on events and advertisements," Kharge added.

After its reconstitution on 20 August, the Congress president at its first meeting of the CWC listed several raging issues, demanded a caste census, and reminded the party of its immediate challenge– the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, Kharge also questioned the BJP’s exuberance over the G20 Summit and said: “We all are seeing how the government is engrossed in its praise after the G20 event. ₹4,000 crore was spent in Delhi on the G20 meeting to be held by rotation and now Brazil has got the leadership of G20 in rotation."

Kharge pointed out that from 1953 itself, India’s status in the world began to develop while quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech “Although we neither have any great military power nor any good economic or financial power, yet the respect of this country in the panchayat of nations is increasing day by day. It has been 5 years since independence, but in such a short time, India has gained a lot of respect and along with it new responsibilities have increased. There is hardly any example in history that a country has achieved such importance within five years of independence."

“I hope that the Modi government will stop celebrating and focus on public concerns and burning issues," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge further hailed the success of the three meetings conducted by the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which now consists of 28 parties.

On the issues of Manipur, Kharge said, "Today the country is facing many serious internal challenges. The whole world witnessed the heart-wrenching incidents in Manipur. Violence continues there even today from 3 May 2023. Modi government allowed the fire in Manipur to reach Nuh in Haryana. Incidents of violence took place here, due to which communal tension spread in Rajasthan, UP, and Delhi."

“These incidents tarnish the image of modern, progressive, and secular India. In such a situation, the ruling party, communal organizations, and a section of the media add fuel to the fire," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, he also mentioned about India's economy, inflation, Adani row, and others.

With agency inputs.