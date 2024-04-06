Congress manifesto contains pictures from New York and Rahul Gandhi's favorite destination ‘Thailand’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the grand old party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress Nyay Patra features a picture of Buffalo River in New York State under the environment section.

“There is a picture on water management in the Congress manifesto. This picture is of the Buffalo River in New York state. Under the Environment section, a picture from Rahul Gandhi’s favoured destination, Thailand has been put. Who is putting all this in their manifesto?"

He used a Hindi proverb called ‘Akal bade ya bhains?’ (Is wisdom greater or the buffalo?) to mock the Congress party for the New York pictures in their Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

“Till now, they have not been able to find out who was posting tweets from their social media chairperson's account. Now, who sent them these pictures? They did not use wisdom in either situation," he said.

The BJP also accused the Congress of coming up with such a manifesto to mislead voters, calling it a “bundle of lies". “It is an irony that Congress is seeking the people's mandate with the promise to do wonders if voted to power," Trivedi said.

He took a jibe at Congress for naming its manifesto “Nyay Patra", saying the name itself suggests that the party had done injustice to the country during its 50-60 years of rule.

"The Congress did not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," he alleged, asking "Which are the Congress-ruled states where Rahul Gandhi's promise of giving ₹76,000 to people has been implemented?"

BJP leader Amit Malviya also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress manifesto saying “looks like the Congress forgot that it is preparing a manifesto for India and not putting together a holiday itinerary for Rahul Gandhi!"

“What else explains using picture of Thailand under the Environment section? It shouldn’t be a surprise if Rahul Gandhi dashes off to Thailand, for yet another holiday, soon after election," he added.

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabah elections scheduled in seven phases beginning from April 19. The party has promised the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, raising the 50 per cent cap on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), and the civil law for LGBTQIA+ couples.

(With inputs from agencies)

