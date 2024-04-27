Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constantly criticising his party's manifesto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chidambaram on the X platform wrote that between April 5 and April 19, PM Modi ignored the Congress manifesto. Thanking PM Modi, the former finance minister of India added that after the first phase of polls on April 19, the manifesto has acquired a new stature.

Chidambaram also asked on the social media platform about the changes in promotion of the saffron party amid the Lok Sabha election.

"Modi Sarkar has gone. It was BJP Sarkar for a few days. Since yesterday it has been NDA Sarkar...Have you noticed the dramatic change that has happened since April 19?" Chidambaram asked.

Recently, Chidambaram hit back at the BJP and PM Modi over their claims that if Congress comes to power, all women's "mangalsutras' will be under threat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with NDTV, the veteran politician said, "All that the BJP has been saying for the past three or four days, especially from the Prime Minister downwards, is absolute rubbish. Show me one word called redistribution anywhere in the manifesto, which runs to 45 pages. Show me the phrase ' redistribute the wealth' anywhere. Unless they are reading a manifesto written by ghosts, hired by the BJP, in invisible ink… it's not in our manifesto."

On BJP's claims that Congress will give reservations to Muslims if elected to power, Chidambaram said, "Where is that in the manifesto? All the statements made by the BJP leaders in the last four days are completely imaginary. They must show where this is in the manifesto. I have been challenging them publicly". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling BJP's manifesto "cult worship", Chidambaram told NDTV, "They have nothing comparable to our programme, our promises. Our manifesto has become the talking point throughout India. Therefore, they are inventing imaginary stories and attacking us,"

