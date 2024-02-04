Congress MLAs are relocating to Hyderabad this week amid a brewing political crisis in Bihar. The development comes on the heels of a similar commute undertaken by members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha following a Chief Ministerial change. Both states will be facing floor tests in the coming week and political parties remain wary about poaching attempts.

“16 Congress MLAs are reaching Hyderabad and the rest will also join them soon," Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh told news agency ANI. The move is being viewed as a precautionary measure to prevent any poaching attempts as the newly formed NDA government seeks a trust vote on February 12. The MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11.

The move has also sparked sharp criticism from political leaders in the southern state. Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha Telangana government was 'sponsoring' the entire Congress at the expense of the public.

The INDIA bloc suffered a massive blow last month after key Opposition leader Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The JD(U) chief took oath as Chief Minister for a record ninth time last Sunday. Seat sharing talks within the mega alliance have also faced hurdles with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann announced that they would go solo in their respective states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The SP has offered 11 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

Top Congress leaders also held a meeting to review political developments in Bihar on Saturday. Reports quoting sources indicate that they discussed the future course of action with Kumar no longer part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)

