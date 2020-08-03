Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now under home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet. The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for coronavirus.

