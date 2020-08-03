Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive
Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: HT

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive

1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Agencies

Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol

Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now under home quarantine.

Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now under home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet. The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated