Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol
Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now under home quarantine.
Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now under home quarantine.
Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.
Karti Chidambaram urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.
"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet. The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated