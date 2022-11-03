Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from Rudraram. As the march progressed, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by a number of Telangana Congress leaders.
Pooja Bhatt, a well-known Bollywood actress and filmmaker, joined Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to lend their support to the Congress party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra."As the Yatra continued Wednesday morning from Hyderabad, in Telangana, Bhatt briefly joined Rahul Gandhi.
As the march moved through the city, the actress followed Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for some distances before departing.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi had entered Hyderabad on Tuesday to a huge response from party members and supporters.
On the seventh day of its journey through Telangana, the yatra reached Hyderabad after passing through the districts of Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy.Rahul alongside other party pioneers and laborers continued the walkathon from Matha sanctuary at Shamshabad on the city edges and entered the city through the Bangalore-Hyderabad highway.
The yatra was attended by hundreds of party workers in addition to Congress MP and yatra coordinator Uttam Kumar Reddy, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud.The yatra stopped at Bahadurpura, where Rahul Gandhi had lunch, met with various groups, and rested.
After passing through Puranapul, Hussaini Alam, and Khilwat, the foot march began all over again in the evening and made its way to the historic Charminar. Rahul Gandhi carried the national flag to Charminar, the historical monument that represents Hyderabad. He unfurled the national flag and paid tribute to his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, accompanied by party leaders and hundreds of party workers and supporters.
In honor of Rajiv Gandhi's visit to Charminar on October 19, 1990, the Sadbhavana Yatra for communal peace and harmony in Hyderabad and Secunderabad's twin cities was launched. The Congress organizes the Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar each year and gives awards to people who work for peace and harmony among the people.
A day before Rahul Gandhi resumed the yatra, He took a jibe at K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, over his political drama just before the polls.
Rahul had criticized the TRS government in Telangana, claiming that it voted with the BJP on legislation in the legislature and that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "does drama" before the elections but was "in a direct line" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a rally during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said that "BJP and TRS work together" and the Prime Minister "gives orders to your CM on phone". "Whenever there`s any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he`s in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone," Rahul Gandhi said.
With a one-day break on Friday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue in Telangana until November 7.It will travel 375 kilometers across the state's 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies. Next year, Telangana will hold assembly elections.Today, a byelection for the Munugode assembly seat is being held.
