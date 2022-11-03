Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana

After passing through Puranapul, Hussaini Alam, and Khilwat, the foot march began all over again in the evening and made its way to the historic Charminar. Rahul Gandhi carried the national flag to Charminar, the historical monument that represents Hyderabad. He unfurled the national flag and paid tribute to his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, accompanied by party leaders and hundreds of party workers and supporters.