Congress MP Rajeev Shukla contradicts Rahul Gandhi on Indian economy: ‘Donald Trump is living in a delusion’

Congress Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla termed US President Trump's call for the economies of India and Russia to be ‘dead’ as wrong. Shukla's statement contrasts with party leader Rahul Gandhi, who agreed with Trump and said he was glad the US President stated a ‘fact’ about the Indian economy.

“The Indian economy is not dead. Economic reforms were made when PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were there. Atal Bihari Vajpayee took those reforms forward. Manmohan Singh strengthened it in the 10 years. The current government has also worked on it,” Shukla told news agency ANI.

Targeting India’s trade ties with Russia, Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not care what India does with Russia and accused both nations of having “dead economies".

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said in the post.

'Not at all weak' Shukla said the Indian economic condition is not at all weak. “If someone claims they can finish us economically, it's likely due to a misunderstanding. Trump is living in a delusion. Imposing tariffs is wrong. Every nation has the right to trade with the nation it wants. Restricting them, speaking against the BRICS, speaking against trade and import from Russia, this is not right,” he said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that the Indian economy is ‘dead’ and said he is ‘glad’ that the US President has stated a fact.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that the whole world knows the Indian economy is ‘dead’ except for the prime minister and the finance minister.

"Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy, " Gandhi said.

Gandhi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh also shared his comments on X.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, citing India's high trade barriers, and an additional “penalty” for India's continued energy and defence ties with Russia. Trump criticised India’s military and oil imports from Russia, saying it has enabled Moscow to continue the war on Ukraine.

Shukla on Wednesday termed US President Trump's 25 per cent tariff imposition on India a "wrong step," emphasising that they will raise the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

"We will raise all issues in Parliament...When there is so much friendship (between India-US), then why is Donald Trump troubling India?... This is a really wrong step by the US. The government considers Trump a friend, but he has actually slapped us; Indian businessmen will suffer due to this," Shukla told ANI.