Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s ‘war criminal’ remark against Israeli PM leaves BJP fuming
Unnithan says another Nuremberg trial, that was held after the World War 2 and the war criminals were shot dead without trial, was the need of the hour
Condemning the Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s remarks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "war criminal" and should be shot dead without trial for allegedly murdering Palestinians in the Gaza strip, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed it “deplorable".