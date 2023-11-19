Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s ‘war criminal’ remark against Israeli PM leaves BJP fuming

Condemning the Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s remarks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "war criminal" and should be shot dead without trial for allegedly murdering Palestinians in the Gaza strip, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed it “deplorable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a Palestine solidarity event organised by the United Muslim Jama-ath in Kasaragod town,

Unnithan said that another Nuremberg trial was the need of the hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Nuremberg trial was held after the Second World War, and the war criminals were shot dead without trial. Another Nuremberg trial is the need of the hour. Because Benjamin Netanyahu is standing in front of the world as a war criminal. It is time to shoot down Benjamin Netanyahu -- who has violated the Geneva convention -- without trial, such is the amount of murders he has committed," he said.

BJP’s Kerala state president K Surendran on Saturday said tnat Unnithan's speech echoed “terrorist propaganda" and sought immediate legal action.

“Outraged by @INCIndia MP Rajmohan Unnithan's reckless and inflammatory speech at the Palestine Rally. His call for the murder of Israeli PM Netanyahu is deplorable, echoing terrorist propaganda. This isn't political discourse; it's a dangerous incitement akin to jihadist extremism. We demand immediate legal action against such radical rhetoric. This isn't about politics; it's about preventing the spread of terrorist ideology," Surendran said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, while another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble after the ongoing Israeli attack.

Around 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during Hamas' October 7 attack.

Hamas took about 240 hostages during its deadly cross-border rampage into Israeli communities on October 7, which prompted Israel to lay siege to Gaza and invade the Palestinian territory to eradicate its ruling Islamist group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.