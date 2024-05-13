Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition parties over their remarks on Pakistan, saying the INDIA bloc seems to have taken 'supari' against India.

Hitting back at Opposition parties over a recent controversial remark by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and has atom bombs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indi (INDIA) alliance seems to have taken 'supari' against India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc while addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"In dreams at night, they see Pakistan's atom bomb. Can we hand over (leadership) of the country to such parties and politicians who see Pakistan's atom bomb (in dreams). They say Pakistan ne Chudi nahi pehni hai (Pakistan is not wearing bangles)… Will make them wear (Pehna Dena)," said Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 10, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked a row after a clip of his old interview went viral in which he said, "Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb."

“They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue," Aiyar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 5, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah stated that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and also has atom bombs that they would use. He was responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark that “PoK will be merged with India".

Referring to comments made by Congress leaders during the election season, Modi added," Someone is giving clean chit to Pakistan in Mumbai terror attack, some are questioning surgical and air strike. It feels like Indi alliance has taken 'supari' against India. Can such selfish people take stronger decisions for the security of the country?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Modi is your servant (Aapka yeh Modi, yeh aapka sevak hain). Your dreams are my resolve and for this 24/7 for 2047," said the prime minister.

Stating that this election is going to decide the future of the country, Modi added, "It is the election to decide the leadership of the country... The country doesn't want a coward, instable government of the Congress."

Modi also asked the crowd if they needed a stronger PM, like a strong teacher and policeman in the Mohalla. "Can a coward PM run a country," he asked.

Modi also said that the leaders of INDI alliance are dreaming that their government will be formed at the Centre. “These people have decided that there will be five prime ministers in five years. Now tell me, if there are five prime ministers in five years, will the country benefit from it?…"

