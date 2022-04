On rejecting Congress's offer to join a party committee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the “party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

“I declined the generous offer of congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," Kishor wrote on Twitter.

He added, “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."