Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  'Congress needs...to fix deep rooted structural problems': Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

'Congress needs...to fix deep rooted structural problems': Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor.
1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Livemint

  • 'I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and take responsibility for the elections,' Prashant Kishor wrote in his first reaction on Twitter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On rejecting Congress's offer to join a party committee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the “party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

On rejecting Congress's offer to join a party committee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the “party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

“I declined the generous offer of congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," Kishor wrote on Twitter.

“I declined the generous offer of congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," Kishor wrote on Twitter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He added, “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."