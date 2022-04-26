This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and take responsibility for the elections,' Prashant Kishor wrote in his first reaction on Twitter
On rejecting Congress's offer to join a party committee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the “party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".
“I declined the generous offer of congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," Kishor wrote on Twitter.