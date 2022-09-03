Congress on all-out attack: Mass protests rally in Ramlila Maidan against govt

Congress on all-out attack: Mass protests rally in Ramlila Maidan against govt2 min read . 10:22 AM IST
The Congress Party will launch mass protest rally against Centre on the issues of inflation, unemployment and GST at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
The Congress Party will launch mass protest rally against Centre on the issues of inflation, unemployment and GST at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
The opposition Congress Party decided to launch an all-out attack against the policies Central Government through a mass protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The Congress party is specifically targeting the Centre on the issues of inflation, widespread unemployment and the hike in GST of essential items.
The opposition Congress Party decided to launch an all-out attack against the policies Central Government through a mass protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The Congress party is specifically targeting the Centre on the issues of inflation, widespread unemployment and the hike in GST of essential items.
Congress leaders from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to participate in the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally to be addressed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.
Congress leaders from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to participate in the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally to be addressed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.
The mass protest rally seems to be a precursor to the Congress Party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which will be kicked off on 7 September. Rahul Gandhi will walk the 3500 km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Congress leader will highlight the issues of exorbitant price rise and widespread unemployment during the march. He will also give a call for communal harmony.
The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" where senior Congress Party leaders will reach the general public at the grassroots level is seen as the party's biggest mass media program ever.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is currently out of the country for medical reasons and both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are accompanying her. While Priyanka Gandhi plans to stay with her mother, Rahul Gandhi is expected to be back by Saturday to participate in the mass protest rally at Ramlila Maidan and "Bharat Jodo Yatra".
The party is attacking the government over the issues of price rise and unemployment affirming that these are the basic issues of common people and should be discussed at all forums.
Congress is also emphasizing the issue of GST hike on essential items and is asking the Central Government to provide some respite to the common citizens.
Former Congress leader and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will address his first public meeting on Sunday at Sainik farms in Jammu. Azad who recently quit Congress is expected to launch fresh attacks on the grand old party.
The Congress has termed his attacks as ‘diversionary tactics’ backed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
With Inputs from PTI.