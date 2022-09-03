Congress on all-out attack: Mass protests rally in Ramlila Maidan against govt

The mass protest rally seems to be a precursor to the Congress Party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which will be kicked off on 7 September. Rahul Gandhi will walk the 3500 km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Congress leader will highlight the issues of exorbitant price rise and widespread unemployment during the march. He will also give a call for communal harmony.

