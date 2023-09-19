In his first speech at the new Parliament building on Tuesday, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The Congress leader said that this Constitution is no less than Gita, Quran and Bible for us and there is no difference between India or Bharat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...This Constitution is no less than Gita, Quran and Bible for us...Article 1 says, "India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states..." It means that there is no difference between India and Bharat. It will be better if nobody tries to unnecessarily create a rift between the two..." Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

"Having seized this opportunity, without making any compunction and without mincing any word, I must state that I feel elevated and elated of having stood in this podium which had witnessed a caravan of historical episode and numerous momentous events in the midst of the galaxy of luminaries who had racked up their brains and burned the midnight oil to frame the Constitution of India in this august House which was called the Constituent Assembly," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament.

“On January 2, 1974, the objective resolution was adopted here which was proposed by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehruji, inspired the shaping of our constitution. From the colonial past to independent India, we have observed the transition of the destiny of this great country, named after 'India'. The 389 members of the parliament discussed among themselves for two years, 11 months and 19 days and produced the world's largest constitution led by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the father of the constitution" he added.

