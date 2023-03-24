Congress, Opposition to march to Vijay Chowk today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:54 AM IST
The Congress claimed that the court verdict was 'infirm, erroneous and unsustainable', evoking a sharp reaction from the BJP which slammed it for its criticism of the order
The Congress party decided to take to the streets against Rahul Gandhi's conviction and meet the President of India with other parties. Congress will also organize a march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the verdict sentencing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in a defamation case.
