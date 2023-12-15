Congress to hold massive rally in Nagpur to mark Foundation Day; Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address December 28 event
Congress to hold massive rally in Nagpur to mark Foundation Day, Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address December 28 event. The details were shared following a meeting of senior Congress leaders in Maharashtra.
The Congress is organising a massive rally in Nagpur to mark its upcoming Foundation Day. Senior party leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhis are slated to participate in the December 28 event.
