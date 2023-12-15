The Congress is organising a massive rally in Nagpur to mark its upcoming Foundation Day. Senior party leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhis are slated to participate in the December 28 event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A massive rally will be organized in Nagpur on December 28 on Congress Foundation Day. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders will participate in it. 10 lakh people will participate in this rally..." said party MP KC Venugopal.

The details were shared following a meeting of senior Congress leaders in the western state led by Venugopal and senior leader Mukul Wasnik. The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement came amid

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst opposition parliamentarians demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the security breach incident and holding protests, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government is collectively trying to divert the concern of common people.

"It's our duty to ask questions. If you would blame us and say that we do politics on it then it means that the government is collectively trying to divert the concern of common people...Has PM given any statement on this? Home Minister should make the PM understand the conduct of the Parliament," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress MP K Suresh also demanded a statement from the Home Minister on Parliament security breach. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.