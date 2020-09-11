New Delhi: In one of biggest organisational overhauls in the Congress in recent times, the party has dropped some of its most veteran leaders from the list of its general secretaries including Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha among others. The changes come in the backdrop of the ongoing leadership crisis in the party which was taken up in the previous meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Additionally, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also constituted a six member special committee to assist her in ‘organisational and operational matters’ which includes senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Sonia, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The reconstitution of the CWC and dropping of Azad as general secretary is significant because he was one of the signatories of a letter which was sent to Gandhi highlighting the need for an overhaul of the party including need for a full time and effective leadership. Along with Azad four other general secretaries - Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro - too have been removed from the post of generals secretaries. Out of these five leaders, only Vora and Faleiro have been dropped from the CWC list.

New inductees to the top decisionmaking body include former finance minister P Chidambaram, Surjewala, Jitendra Singh and Tariq Anwar. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, does not find his name in the reconstituted list but is part of the permanent invitee list.. Chowdhury was recently appointed also as chief of the party's West Bengal unit.

“These changes were long pending and there was a growing demand within the party that changes should be effected. In a way it lays ground for the impending selection of a new Congress president, as Gandhi had mentioned in the previous CWC meeting," a senior leader of the party said requesting anonymity.

“The formation of the special committee is expected to take care of the concerns that were being raised in the recent time, including assisting the Congress president in daily affairs of the party. The changes made on Friday reflect an attempt to balance the old guard and young leadership in the party," the leader quoted above added. The special committee has been given mandate to work till the next session of AICC (All India Congress Committee).

Among the new general secretaries who have been inducted includes Anwar as incharge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, Surjewala as incharge of Karnataka and Jitendra Singh as incharge of Assam. Several changes in the list of incharges too have been made including former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal incharge of administration while state incharges include senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore.

Senior party leaders feel that the changes on Friday carry a key imprint of former president Rahul Gandhi as some of the leaders who are considered close to him and are young have been inducted at key positions.

Congress has also rejigged its Central Election Authority, which takes care of organisational polls, making senior leader Madhusudan Mistry as chairman with four other members. Party feels the process is an indicator of internal election process, including those at state level, to begin soon in the party.

