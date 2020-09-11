The reconstitution of the CWC and dropping of Azad as general secretary is significant because he was one of the signatories of a letter which was sent to Gandhi highlighting the need for an overhaul of the party including need for a full time and effective leadership. Along with Azad four other general secretaries - Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro - too have been removed from the post of generals secretaries. Out of these five leaders, only Vora and Faleiro have been dropped from the CWC list.