Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party has done the sin of breaking the Constitution. “They have broken the Constitution 80 times…"

Further praising the development the country saw under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "We believe that no one is big due to his caste, creed, language and Dharma but is greater because of the qualities...What Congress could not do in 60 years, under the leadership of PM Modi our government did it in 10 years..."