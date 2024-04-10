Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress party has broken the Constitution 80 times…, claims Nitin Gadkari

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress party has broken the Constitution 80 times…, claims Nitin Gadkari

Livemint

  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that Congress party has done the sin of breaking the Constitution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party has done the sin of breaking the Constitution. “They have broken the Constitution 80 times…"

Further praising the development the country saw under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "We believe that no one is big due to his caste, creed, language and Dharma but is greater because of the qualities...What Congress could not do in 60 years, under the leadership of PM Modi our government did it in 10 years..."

