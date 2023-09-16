Pawan Khera calls INDIA bloc avoiding 14 TV news anchors ‘not boycotting, but non-cooperation movement’2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera said the decision to not attend shows by certain journalists is a non-cooperation movement, not a boycott. The list includes Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, Navika Kumar, and others.
Opposition INDIA bloc's decision to not attend television shows by a list of fourteen journalists is not a ‘boycott’ but a non-cooperation movement, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Saturday.
Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “We have not banned, boycotted or blacklisted anyone. It can be called a non-cooperation movement. We will not be cooperating with anybody spreading hatred in the society. We are not stopping them from spreading hatred. If you want to spread hatred, go ahead and do it. You have the freedom to do it."
"We also have the freedom to not be partners in the crime. They are not our enemies. We don't hate any of these friends from the media. They may have their compulsions. And nothing is permanent. If tomorrow they realise what they were doing is not good for India, not good for the society, believe me, we are all together in this. We will again start attending their shows. So do not call it a ban," Khera said.
"If someone keeps dumping garbage on our road, we have the freedom to change our path. We are just exercising that freedom and all INDIA parties have agreed to change our path," the Congress leader said.
The total list of names included in the non-cooperation list are
Aditi Tyagi
Aman Chopra
Amish Devgan
Anand Narasimhan
Arnab Goswami
Ashok Shrivastav
Chitra Tripathi
Gaurav Sawant
Navika Kumar
Prachi Parashar
Rubika Liaquat
Shiv Aroor
Sudhir Chaudhary