Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress people also started chanting Jai Siya Ram: PM Narendra Modi at Rewari
BREAKING NEWS

Congress people also started chanting Jai Siya Ram: PM Narendra Modi at Rewari

  • Congress people who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and didn't want temple to be built in Ayodhya are now chanting 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress people who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and didn't want temple to be built in Ayodhya are now chanting 'Jai Siya Ram': PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address at a public event in Rewari,said "...The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today the whole country is seeing Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary, who never wanted Ram temple to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram..."

