Home >Politics >News >Congress plans all-India protest against farm bills from 24 September
Senior Congress leaders Ahmad Patel. AK Antony, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala come out after attending the meeting of AICC General Secretaries and Incharges in New Delhi on Monday

Congress plans all-India protest against farm bills from 24 September

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST ANI

  • AK Antony said Congress will be launching an agitation against the govt for passing the anti-farmer and anti-people laws
  • Another senior Congress leader said the above decision has been taken under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from 24 September against the Central government for passing the farm bills, said the party after a meeting of all general secretaries of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Senior Congress leader AK Antony said, "The Congress is launching an agitation against the government for passing the anti-farmer and anti-people laws."

Senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel, who was also present during the meeting said, "The government has destroyed the democratic system. The agricultural bills are neither in the interest of the state government nor the farmers. We raised our voice against this in Parliament will now take to the streets."

He said the decision has been taken under the leadership of interim party president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

