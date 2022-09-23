Congress President election: Big change or no change; what can be expected?2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 07:29 PM IST
- For the first time in two decades the grand old party will conduct the democratic process of electing a party president
The Congress President Election is scheduled to be held on 17 October this year. For the first time in two decades the grand old party will conduct the democratic process of electing a party president. The elections that might see Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor contest Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for the position of Congress President.