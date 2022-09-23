Congress President election: Big change or no change; what can be expected?

-The need to balance their scales in the northern part of India arises, as the Congress heavyweights are all in the South. Rahul Gandhi is Wayanad MP and Shashi Tharoor is Thiruvananthapuram MP. Further, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is from Karnataka. Not to forget the second most important person in Congress K C Venugopal is also from Kerala