Earlier, Gehlot and Tharoor were considered two prominent candidates for the post and now the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh has added a new twist to the battle. As per PTI report, other names of senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, Sushilkumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are now also doing the rounds for the post.