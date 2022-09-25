Congress president election: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on 30 Sept

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will file nomination for the post of party President on 30 September. The Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has announced his candidature, expected to take on Tharoor who has also made his intentions clear by getting the nomination forms collected on Saturday.

