Congress president election: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on 30 Sept

Tharoor is approaching delegates from various states and have taken five sets of nomination papers for which he will need 50 delegates as proposers for his candidature
Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will file nomination for the post of party President on 30 September. The Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has announced his candidature, expected to take on Tharoor who has also made his intentions clear by getting the nomination forms collected on Saturday.
Tharoor is approaching delegates from various states and have taken five sets of nomination papers for which he will need 50 delegates as proposers for his candidature.
Also, with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra deciding not to be in the running for the party president's post, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years.
The Congress has asserted that its internal democracy has no parallel in any other party and it is the only one to have a central election authority for organisational polls.
The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.
Also, the party will have its first non-Gandhi president after over 24 years.
In the post-Independence era, a person from the Gandhi family has been at the helm of the party for about 40 years in total.
After Independence, the party has been led by 16 people so far, of which five have been presidents from the Gandhi family.
In 1947, Acharya Kriplani was the president after which Sitarammya was party chief from 1948-49. In 1950, Tandon became chief following which Nehru served as the party chief between 1951 and 1955. Nehru left the post of Congress president in 1955 and UN Dhebar took over the reins of the party.
Indira Gandhi was the Congress president in 1959, followed by N S Reddy who remained at the helm till 1963.
K Kamraj was president of the Congress in 1964-67, while S Nijalingappa was the Congress president in 1968-69.
Jagjivan Ram became the Congress president in 1970-71 and then Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma was the Congress president from 1972-74. Devkant Barua was the Congress president from 1975-77.
Indira Gandhi was again the Congress president from 1978-1984.
From 1985 to 1991 after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, her son Rajiv Gandhi was the Congress president. Between 1992 and 1996, P V Narasimha Rao was the Congress president.
Kesri assumed the presidency after that and was replaced by Sonia Gandhi in 1998. She remained at the helm till 2017, when Rahul Gandhi became president. Sonia Gandhi returned as interim chief in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned following the Lok Sabha polls debacle.
