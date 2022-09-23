The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 1 October. Whereas, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 8 October. The party will publish the final list of candidates on 8 October. The polling would be held on 17 October, and the votes will be counted on 19 October. The result will be declared on the same day. Around 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will participate in the elections. The leaders who are willing to file nominations will also be able to see the list of the delegates participating in the voting process at the AICC office.

