Congress president election: Will not oppose Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM, says minister3 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed interest in contesting Congress party's presidential election
Amid the possibilities of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot stepping down from his post to contest Congress president polls, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha assured of support to Sachin Pilot as CM on behalf of all the six BSP turned Congress MLAs.
A close ally of Ashok Gehlot, Rajendra Gudha's statement, made on Thursday, created a buzz around Ashok Gehlot's participation in the party president polls. He is Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development. Rajendra Gudha further made it clear that the six MLAs stand beside any face whom the party high command chooses to run the government. The leader also clarified that they are not with any face.
"We are with the decision of the party leadership. Whatever decision Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji and Priyanka ji take, we all six will welcome that. We are with the party," Gudha told PTI.
"Even if Bharosi Lal ji is made (CM) by Sonia ji, we are with him," he said when asked whether he would oppose if Sachin Pilot is made the CM. Bharosi Lal is a Congress MLA.
The statement came after former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi called for the "one-man,one-post" concept in lines with the party's Chintan Shivir reforms. While attending a press conference in Kerala during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi made his stance clear about the next party chief, by highlighting the one-man one-post system.
Earlier, Ashok Gehlot had also expressed his will to contest the elections. If he becomes the party president, then he cannot enjoy two posts and has to step down as Rajasthan Chief Minister.
It is worth noting, that the BSP turncoats had supported Ashok Gehlot during the political crisis in July 2020, when the then deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled against the Rajasthan Chief Miniser.
Days ago, after Ashok Gehlot became a favourible choice of Sonia Gandhi for Party President, Ashok Gehlot hinted that he can handle both positions deftly. However, Rahul Gandhi's statement has made things clear about his plans.
Congress on Thursday officially announced party president polls schedule. In its official notification, the party issued the date of the beginning filing process for nominations for the election. Candidates can file their nominations from 24 September to 30 September. Besides Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor is also seen as a potential contender in the election.
The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 1 October. Whereas, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 8 October. The party will publish the final list of candidates on 8 October. The polling would be held on 17 October, and the votes will be counted on 19 October. The result will be declared on the same day. Around 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will participate in the elections. The leaders who are willing to file nominations will also be able to see the list of the delegates participating in the voting process at the AICC office.
With inputs from PTI
