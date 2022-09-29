Congress President Elections: Digvijaya Singh confirms running for top post

Congress President Elections: Digvijaya Singh confirms running for top post2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- Digivjaya Singh has decided to contest Congress President polls
With only one day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections and no form having been filled seemingly due to the Rajasthan crisis, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh has decided to contest the polls, news agencies reported.
With only one day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections and no form having been filled seemingly due to the Rajasthan crisis, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh has decided to contest the polls, news agencies reported.
"Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, ANI reported.
"Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, ANI reported.
Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway
Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was considered a top contender in the polls but the crisis in Rajasthan, for which show cause notice has been sent to three of his loyalists, has caused some uncertainty about his candidature.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was considered a top contender in the polls but the crisis in Rajasthan, for which show cause notice has been sent to three of his loyalists, has caused some uncertainty about his candidature.
Till now Gehlot and Tharoor were considered two prominent candidates for the post and the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh has added a new twist to the battle. Shashi Tharoor is also expected to file his nomination on September 30 to contest in the party president elections.
Till now Gehlot and Tharoor were considered two prominent candidates for the post and the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh has added a new twist to the battle. Shashi Tharoor is also expected to file his nomination on September 30 to contest in the party president elections.
According to a report in PTI, several names have cropped up for the party president's post. These include Mallikarjun Kharge, Antony, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race.
According to a report in PTI, several names have cropped up for the party president's post. These include Mallikarjun Kharge, Antony, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race.
Nominations can be filed between 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. After scrutiny of nominations on October 1, the last date of withdrawals is October 8. If there is more than one candidate, the election will take place at all Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on October 17, 2022 (Monday) between 10 am to 4 pm. The result will be out on October 19
Nominations can be filed between 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. After scrutiny of nominations on October 1, the last date of withdrawals is October 8. If there is more than one candidate, the election will take place at all Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on October 17, 2022 (Monday) between 10 am to 4 pm. The result will be out on October 19
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today in an attempt to resolve the crisis triggered in Rajasthan after lawmakers close to him opposed his rival Sachin Pilot’s elevation to the state’s top job. The lawmakers sought their say in choosing Gehlot’s successor if he gets elected as the party chief.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi today in an attempt to resolve the crisis triggered in Rajasthan after lawmakers close to him opposed his rival Sachin Pilot’s elevation to the state’s top job. The lawmakers sought their say in choosing Gehlot’s successor if he gets elected as the party chief.